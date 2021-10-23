According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday (today) morning, Pakistan has recorded 15 deaths and 552 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After adding the new 552 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,267,945. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,359.

Moreover, a total of 39,179 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 552 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.40 percent.

However, as of yesterday, 842 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,215,505

The number of patients in critical care was 1,648. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 24,081.

Furthermore, 467,142 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 438,818 in Punjab, 177,349 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,655 in Islamabad, 33,171 in Balochistan, 34,428 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,382 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other hand, over 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across Pakistan since vaccination against the pandemic began in Feb this year.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Tweeted today that, “Pakistan administers its 100 millionth Covid vaccine dose.”

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tweeted that as many as 681,520 jabs were administered till now, taking the tally to 100,016,587