The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 16-member national squad for the tour of West Indies and England, with Babar Azam appointed as the captain of the Test team.

Selection Committee member Aqib Javed announced the national Test squad while holding a press conference in Lahore.

Pakistan’s 16-member squad will include Babar Azam as captain, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Owais, Abdullah Fazal, Salman Ali Agha, Ghazi Ghauri and Muhammad Rizwan.

The squad also includes Sajid Khan, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Obaid Shah, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

The Pakistan team will play two Test matches with the West Indies, the Test series with the West Indies will be played from July 25 to August 6.

The Pakistan team will play three Test matches with England, the Test series with England will be played from August 19 to September 13.

16-member squad announced for West Indies series, 17-member squad announced for England series.

Saud Shakeel has been included as the 17th player for the England series, Saud Shakeel’s inclusion will be subject to fitness.

Pakistan’s 16-member squad for the West Indies series:

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Owais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Owais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghauri, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood and Obaid Shah.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the England series:

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Owais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Owais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghauri, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shan Masood and Obaid Shah.