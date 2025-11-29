Rawalpindi: The national T20 team, led by Agha Salman, set a record for Pakistan to win the most matches in a year in 2025 in the shortest format.

Pakistan won the series by easily defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final of the tri-series T20 series played in Rawalpindi and with this success set a record of winning 21 T20 matches in a year.

In the final of the series, Sri Lanka scored 114 runs while batting first and Pakistan achieved the target in the 19th over for the loss of 4 wickets. Muhammad Nawaz was declared the best player of the match and the series.

Pakistan successfully won this match and set a record of winning 21 T20 matches in a year. This year, the national team played a total of 34 matches, out of which it won 21.

In the year 2025, Pakistan won 21 out of 34 matches and also lost the most matches, 13. Earlier, the Pakistani team had won 20 matches in 2021 while losing 12 matches in 2022.

Pakistan had won 17 matches in 2018 and 14 matches in 2022 in T20, which were Pakistan’s most victories in a year.

It should be noted that Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the tri-series, and had previously whitewashed Sri Lanka in a bilateral series.