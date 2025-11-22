National team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been injured. PCB officials say that he has been placed under immediate medical supervision due to a minor injury to the facial tissue of his foot.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is being continuously assessed for this injury to the tissue of his foot. The medical team is closely monitoring his condition, while the final decision on Shaheen’s availability will be made only after his health improves and medical clearance.

Team management says that the player’s fitness and full recovery are being prioritized.