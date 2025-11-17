National cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha says that they are not making any changes in the team and will continue with the strategy that has been going on.

He expressed these views while holding a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The national team captain said that efforts will be made to provide opportunities to all the new boys who are present. The middle order is not performing well.

He said that the performance was good in the white-ball series, and that the same momentum will be maintained. We will try to ensure that both Saim and I bowl, we have good all-rounders, we will feed them.