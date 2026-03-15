Pakistan Railways has long been more than a transport utility; it is the steel spine of the federation, binding distant regions into a single economic and social space. The latest announcements by Muhammad Hanif Abbasi therefore deserve attention not merely as routine government statements, but as signals of a potentially decisive shift in how Pakistan approaches infrastructure, connectivity, and national cohesion.

Speaking at Rawalpindi Railway Station, the Minister unveiled a sweeping reform and investment agenda that places the railway network at the heart of Pakistan’s development strategy. At the center of this vision lies the ML-II project, a $2.5 billion modernization drive to be launched in partnership with the National Logistics Corporation and DP World. If executed efficiently, ML-II could revolutionize freight movement, reduce logistics costs, and help Pakistan compete regionally at a time when global supply chains are being rapidly reshaped.

This push has political backing at the highest level. Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly instructed that no negligence will be tolerated, particularly in the restoration of railway tracks, a weak link that has long undermined safety, punctuality, and public confidence. Such directives, if matched by institutional discipline, could finally break the cycle of decay and patchwork repairs that has plagued Pakistan Railways for decades.

Equally strategic is the proposal for an 840-kilometre railway corridor linking Chaman with Kandahar, Herat, and onward to Turkmenistan. This is not just a transport route; it is a geopolitical statement. Central Asia remains one of the most promising yet under-tapped markets for Pakistan. A functioning rail link would transform Pakistan from a cul-de-sac economy into a gateway state, opening new horizons for trade, energy cooperation, and regional integration.

The revival of the Jaffar Express and Bolan Express in Balochistan also carries importance beyond balance sheets. For a province that has long felt neglected, reliable rail connectivity is a tangible symbol of inclusion and state presence. Trains do not just move people and goods; they move trust, opportunity, and the idea that no region is too remote to matter.

Meanwhile, the approval of a $2 billion, 480-kilometre Karachi-Rohri upgrade by the Asian Development Bank signals renewed confidence by international lenders in Pakistan’s rail sector. If this project begins by July as promised, it will strengthen the country’s most vital economic artery, the link between its main port city and the rest of the hinterland. Operational improvements, though less glamorous, may prove just as transformative. Increasing freight trains between Rohri and Karachi from eight to ten per day, upgrading Hazara Express, and committing to upgrade all trains by December suggest a focus on service quality, not just grand announcements. The agreement with the Frontier Works Organization to digitize railway stations is another welcome step, promising greater transparency, security, and efficiency in daily operations.Support from Maryam Nawaz, who has allocated Rs2 billion for improvements outside Lahore Railway Station, and the new law allowing provinces to invest directly in railway projects, further indicate that rail revival is becoming a shared national priority rather than a federal afterthought.

If these reforms stay on track, Pakistan Railways could once again become a driver of growth, integration, and regional connectivity. If they derail, they will merely join a long list of missed opportunities. The choice, as always, lies not in announcements, but in action.