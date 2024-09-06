Pakistan observed Defense Day on Friday to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm its commitment to defend the motherland against all threats. The day commemorated 1965 when the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. People offered special prayers after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and freedom of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also held Fateha and Quran Khawani for the martyrs. The day began with a 31-gun salute at the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. The day’s activities included visiting the families of martyrs as well as monuments built in their memory. Every year, the nation pays rich tributes to those who offered sacrifices to defend Pakistan during Indian aggression in September 1965. Defense Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of national unity. It serves as a unifying force, bringing together people to celebrate their shared identity. We also renew our perspectives about the value of our freedom how we gained it and why we must preserve it. The resilient Pakistani nation celebrates Defense Day on 6 September each year with new and enhanced dynamism and fervor. On this day, the great Pakistani nation pays tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 war and those who laid their lives for the defense of our motherland. The military formations and services headquarters organize ceremonies paying rich tribute to the national heroes, especially those who lost their lives while combating and countering Indian aggression against Pakistan along the international border as well as all along the ceasefire line. In the history of Pakistan, this day is significant because of the unmatched defense of Pakistan, rendered by its defense forces and masses starting from September 6, 1965, once India suddenly attacked Pakistan without any early warning with ulterior motives of undoing it. The national-level celebration of Defense Day aims at remembering and recalling the brave soldiers of the September War paying rich tribute to the martyrs of this war, infusing the spirit of sacrifice among the Pakistani youth, and simulating the picture of the future battlefield. Indeed, the future battlefield is intractable, intricate, and imperceptible hence requires prudence and a lot of mental appreciation. The following day September 7 is an Air Force Day. This day commemorates the role and achievements of the PAF, its contributions to national security, and its legacy of excellence. Air Force Day not only honors the velour and professionalism of PAF personnel but also underscores the importance of air power. September 7 holds special significance in the context of the 1965 War. During this conflict, the PAF played a vital role in defending the nation against India. On this day, the PAF achieved notable victories, including successful air raids and strategic operations that showed its effectiveness and resilience. A key moment was Operation Grand Slam, where the PAF conducted missions to support ground forces and impede enemy advances. The PAF’s strikes and defensive actions were crucial. The PAF’s capability for effective air defense operations was instrumental in protecting key locations and infrastructure. Air Force Day ceremonies and events recognize the Air Force’s achievements and its role in maintaining national security. The day features awards and honors for exceptional service and performance by PAF personnel, reflecting the force’s high standards and commitment. Wreath-laying ceremonies at war memorials and memorial services take place to honor those who died for the country. September 8 is a Navy Day dedicated to honoring the contributions and achievements of the Pakistan Navy, highlighting its crucial role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and national security.