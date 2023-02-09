At an event held in Karachi on Wednesday, Gillette Pakistan unveiled superstar and exceptional bowler Naseem Shah as its newest brand ambassador and unveiled the Blue 3 Flexi, the company’s first locally produced razor.

According to the agreement, the athlete will be fully integrated into Gillette brand initiatives and will be used to promote what will soon be Gillette’s most popular razor through a variety of marketing initiatives, including broadcast advertising, consumer promotions, and point-of-sale materials. This will make it the brand’s largest current sports marketing initiative in Pakistan.

Naseem Shah has encountered his fair share of challenges, but by valiantly overcoming them and triumphing, he has distinguished himself as an inspirational individual. In addition to breaking other records, he was the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul and record a hat-trick when he made his test cricket debut at the age of 15.

The Gillette name is linked with excellence, according to Muhammad Fahad Saleem, Commercial Leader for Gillette Pakistan, who announced the launch of the new campaign for its Blue 3 Flexi razors. “Naseem Shah has joined the Gillette brand legacy today, and we are thrilled to have him.

He will surely become one of the best athletes this sport has ever seen, and we are thrilled to have him as the new face of our campaign. Added he.

Naseem Shah remarked during his speech, “I am honoured to be joining the Gillette team today. I knew I wanted to join because I know we have similar ideals and values and that we both support breaking down boundaries and constraints we have created for ourselves.