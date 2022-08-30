KENSINGTON SPACE CENTER: In a setback to its plan to return people to the Moon and eventually Mars, NASA has cancelled a test flight of its potent new rocket. However, it may try again on Friday.After Monday’s mission from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center was postponed due to an engine problem, NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson remarked, “We don’t launch until it’s right.”

Nelson remarked, “This is a highly complex machine. The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will be tested as part of the mission, which has been given the name Artemis 1 after Apollo’s twin sister.The trip is unmanned; instead of astronauts, sensor-equipped mannequins will report the amounts of acceleration, vibration, and radiation.

The space agency hopes to attempt another launch later this week, according to Mike Sarafin, the mission manager of Artemis 1.Friday is absolutely up for grabs, according to Sarafin. After the management team meeting on Tuesday, NASA would know more about the viability of a Friday launch, he said.

Sarafin remarked, “We just need a little bit more time to look at the facts.It will launch on September 5 instead of next Monday.