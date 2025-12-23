NASA’s Perseverance rover is close to breaking the record for the longest journey on Mars.

The previous record for the longest distance traveled on Mars was held by NASA’s Opportunity rover, which traveled about 28.06 miles (45.16 kilometers).

NASA’s latest rover, Perseverance, has traveled about 25 miles (40 kilometers) and is close to breaking Opportunity’s record.

The mission’s goal is not only to travel farther, but also to find ancient biological traces in Mars’ Jezero Crater.

Perseverance’s robust wheels and self-propelled navigation system have made it possible to travel remarkably well on the harsh Martian terrain. Mission engineers believe Perseverance could travel many more miles in the future, especially if it remains operational until 2028 or beyond.

The long journey to Mars is not just a record, but means the rover can reach more scientific sites, observe different geographical features and help find traces of Mars’ history and possible micro-life.