NASA has released images of beautiful galaxies sent by the Chandra X-ray Observatory in space.

The nine images released by the US space agency and the Howard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics are of distant galaxies and star-forming regions.

These images also include data from other space telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The names of the objects in this image, from top to bottom and left to right, are as follows:

N79: Star-forming region located 160,000 light-years away.

NGC 2146: Spiral galaxy located 44 million light-years away.

IC 348: Star-forming region in the Milky Way Galaxy.

M83: Southern Pinwheel Galaxy.

M82: Cigar Galaxy in Ursa Major. This galaxy is forming stars 100 times faster than other galaxies.

NGC 1068: Squid Galaxy in Sinus.

NGC 346: Star-forming region with some young stars less than 2 million years old.

IC 1623: A pair of galaxies in a collision.

Westerlund 1: This is the youngest star cluster in our galaxy, located just 12,000 light-years away.