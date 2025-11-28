Daily The Patriot

Pakistan

Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 22 Khawarij terrorists in DI Khan

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: November 28, 2025 | Updated 3 hours ago

Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 22 Khawarij terrorists in DI Khan

– Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commending their professionalism and unwavering commitment to the nation’s security.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Naqvi praised the forces for sending 22 terrorists “to their ultimate fate,” describing the achievement as a testament to their exceptional operational skills.

“The security forces have once again foiled the nefarious designs of the Khawarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Naqvi said, referring to extremist elements attempting to destabilize the region. He further remarked, “I salute the security forces for delivering an exemplary end to 22 Khawarij.”
 

