QUETTA :Inter Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday praised Frontier Corps Balochistan North for its remarkable services in establishing peace across the province.He stated this during his visit to the Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North in Quetta, where he was warmly received and presented with a ceremonial guard of honor by FC troops.

FC Inspector General Major General Abid Mazhar introduced the interior minister to senior officers of FC North.Minister Naqvi also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered Fateha, and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs, Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged their supreme sacrifices for the security and stability of the region.

Major General Abid Mazhar briefed the Interior Minister on the training programs, operational readiness, and professional capabilities of FC North.Minister Naqvi lauded the dedication and courage of the officers and soldiers, emphasizing that their valiant efforts have thwarted hostile agendas of “Fitna al Hindustan” and safeguarded the nation.

“FC Balochistan North has written a history of bravery and professionalism,” the interior minister remarked, adding that the country is proud of their unwavering commitment and sacrifices in the line of duty.