ISLAMABAD: In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the activities of the National Assembly (NA) have been partially suspended by the government for five days.

A notification has been issued in this regards by the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat for the closure of offices from April 26 to 30 besides asking employees to work from home during the said period. According to the latest orders, the concerned employee could be called to the office on the notice of one hour for completing important tasks, however, the secretariat workers will not be allowed to leave the station.

Face-masks were declared mandatory for the concerned officials to enter the premises of the NA Secretariat. From May 3, in-charges of different sections including administration, committee wing and legislation will be called at the NA Secretariat’s office.

Moreover, the meetings of the NA special, standing, public accounts committees have been re-scheduled following the recent order. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has been directed to disinfect the NA offices besides issuing orders to the workers to immediately undergo tests after witnessing coronavirus symptoms.

Earlier in the day, while warning that Pakistan could face the same situation as in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the public to adhere to the government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

The premier said if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be compelled to impose a lockdown. PM Khan also announced that the government will seek the Pakistan Army’s help to enforce the SOPs.