ISLAMABAD : Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and the Shia Ulema Council have announced the postponement of the Arbaeen march after successful negotiations with the government.Both sides reached an agreement on seven key points.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, speaking to the media, said road travel for pilgrims is not possible due to the current security situation. Minister of State Talal Chaudhry added that the government will facilitate pilgrims by offering discounted air tickets.He also said Pakistan has approached Iraqi authorities to seek a 60-day extension on visas for pilgrims.

Flights to Iraq are expected to resume within the next two to three days. Students currently stranded at the border will be allowed entry into Iran. The government will also form a high-level committee to continue talks and address remaining concerns.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced that pilgrims would not be allowed to travel to Iran or Iraq via land routes through Balochistan this year due to security concerns. In response, MWM had called for nationwide protests against the ban on overland travel for Arbaeen pilgrims.