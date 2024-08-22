Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, visited Essa Nagri, one of Karachi’s most underprivileged slums, to assess the ongoing water and sewerage rehabilitation efforts. The visit marks a significant milestone in the city’s mission to improve the lives of its residents, particularly in communities that have long struggled with inadequate infrastructure.

In Essa Nagri, water and sewerage infrastructure improvement work is being carried out by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) to address the severe challenges faced by the residents suffering from water, sanitation, and hygiene issues.

Local government officials, the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), NESPAK, community leaders, philanthropists, activists, journalists, and a large number of area residents were present at the venue to be a part of the event.

Team Lead of the Katchi Abadi Programme at KWSSIP, Hameeda Kaleem, gave a presentation to Mayor Wahab on the progress of the project. She was accompanied by Project Director KWSSIP, Usman Moazzam, and UC Chairperson, Sanam Baloch.

Ms. Kaleem emphasized the impact of the tripartite model being implemented in Essa Nagri, involving the Water Board, NRSP, and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs). “This partnership will make a tangible difference in the lives of the residents,” she stated.

She further highlighted that WASH committees have been established, leading to the formation of CBOs, and that communities are being mobilized effectively for their own benefit.

Mayor Wahab commended the collaborative efforts, stating, “We are committed to developing a model sewerage system in Essa Nagri. All stakeholders involved are working with true intentions to bring about meaningful change.” He further expressed that the Sindh government’s focus is on serving humanity beyond the boundaries of color and race. “Essa Nagri is home to people from different religious backgrounds, and our work here reflects our belief in humanity. The Pakistan Peoples Party is like a bouquet where every flower spreads its fragrance, symbolizing our commitment to inclusivity.”

Responding to questions regarding the role of NGOs, Mayor Wahab highlighted the success of the public-private partnership model. “Wherever this model has been implemented, it has facilitated the people effectively, earning widespread public approval.”

Mayor Wahab reiterated the commitment of the Pakistan Peoples Party to work for all communities, emphasizing that the essence of their efforts lies in serving humanity.