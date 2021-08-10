LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has warned all public and private schools to get teachers and other staff members vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 22 or ready to face action against them.

In a video message shared from his official Twitter handle, Murad Raas urged teachers and other staff members to get themselves vaccinated and submit their vaccination certificates at their respective educational institutions.

The minister said, “We have established monitoring teams to conduct random visits in schools to check vaccination certificates after August 22.” Earlier, Dr Murad Raas said,” Only vaccinated staffers would be allowed to enter the school premises after the deadline.”