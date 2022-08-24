Muhammad Rizwan, the legendary wicketkeeper batsman for the Pakistan cricket team and one of the most popular cricketers in the country, has announced scholarships for up to 100,000 meritorious Matric and Intermediate students across Pakistan.

After being named PCB’s Most Valuable Player and the ICC’s Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year earlier this year,Muhammad Rizwan announced his appointment as Abwaab’s brand ambassador.When asked about the program’s inspiration and meaning, Rizwan replied, “I dedicate this scholarship to my grandfather who had a significant part in shaping who I am today.

He was always concerned about my education, and with the help of this scholarship, we will be able to leverage Abwaab’s platform to offer 1 lakh kids throughout Pakistan the best possible education. I consider it an honour to be a part of this incredible adventure since Abwaab is a game-changer.

The country head for Abwaab in Pakistan, Raja Ahmed Shuja, gave a speech at the event and said, “For the past year, we have been developing content specifically for Pakistani students with an emphasis on making learning engaging and enjoyable through our commodity which offers a gamified experience, going to allow students to test oneself through the assessments engine and learn from bite-sized lessons.

We’ve had incredibly positive comments from students, and we want to reach every single Pakistani community. Through this agreement, we will take the first step toward realising Pakistan’s full human potential by awarding scholarships to 100,000 deserving students.

Abwaab is a learning app that offers on-demand video lessons, book tests, practise exercises, and a gamified learning experience through Abwaab League. It contains the largest lesson and question bank for , Intermediate, Entry Tests, and Cambridge curriculum.

seeks to provide access to its online platform, impact programme, EQUAL, to 10 lakh underprivileged children throughout the area through smart relationships with developers, philanthropists, and the commercial sector.