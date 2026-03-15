KARACHI – MQM Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has claimed that the federal government did not take the party into confidence to remove Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Speaking to the media, the MQM leader said the party was being punished for raising voices for people’s rights.

“Ignorance is rife in Sindh province despite its gets highest budget. Apart from Karachi University, there is no institution here.

“We fought and supported the government on many things. In April 2023, the city’s population of 16 million was reduced to 13 million, and the city’s population was reduced by 3 million.

“Our tradition was that we kept resigning. We had talked to the government about the tradition of becoming governors from urban areas of Sindh.

“We have the mandate for urban areas of Sindh. There was a need to take the government into confidence, which was lacking,” the MQM leader said.

Karachi has taken the responsibility of paying taxes for the last 77 years. The richest city has the highest poverty rate, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, adding Karachi was among the emerging cities of the world in 2008 and 2009.

The MQM chairman said that there is no motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad, those who come here to earn money are dictating, this city has been looted for the last 50 years, dumpers in Karachi are crushing the hearts of mothers.