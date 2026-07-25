Karachi: MQM-Pakistan announced its support for the PML-N in the Azad Kashmir elections and put forward its three demands, announcing the withdrawal of candidates.

According to , the PML-N delegation visited the MQM-Pak headquarters Bahadurabad. The delegation was led by PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon.

The delegation also included Federal Minister Kheil Das Kohistani and candidate Naeem-ul-Haq. The PML-N delegation met with MQM leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar, Amin-ul-Haq, Shabbir Qaimkhani and other leaders.

The meeting discussed the Azad Kashmir elections, the political situation in Sindh, the relations and working relationship between MQM and PML-N.

The PML-N delegation once again requested the MQM leadership to support it in the Azad Kashmir elections. Earlier, the PML-N delegation led by Ahsan Iqbal had also met Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad.

Talking to the media, Dr. Farooq Sattar said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N delegation has come to Bahadurabad, we are grateful for their arrival. Elections are in full swing in Azad Kashmir and MQM has also fielded its candidates. Textiles& Nonwovens

He said that before the 2024 elections, we stood with the Muslim League-N. We are allies of the Muslim League-N and we have a partnership. If we join forces with the Muslim League-N in Azad Kashmir, it will be possible for a joint candidate to win.

Dr. Farooq Sattar said that the MQM is withdrawing all its candidates in favor of the Muslim League-N, but we have three demands. We have again put the demand for a local government constitutional amendment before them, on which the Muslim League-N has agreed to bring this bill in the assembly.

He said that the governorship in PDM-1 and PDM-2 was ours. We have a majority in the urban areas of Sindh, so the governor of Sindh should be from the MQM, it is our mandate and we should be partners in government formation in Azad Kashmir.

Dr. Farooq Sattar said that it is hoped that Bashir Memon Sahib will put forward our demands.

PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon said that it does not matter whether the governor is ours or theirs, we have stood with MQM in difficult times. My complaint with MQM is that it only talks about Karachi.

He said that Insha Allah, Azad Kashmir will win the elections with a huge majority. Shahbaz Sharif Sahib comes to Karachi whenever he is called. Bashir Memon further said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal have a big role in stopping the Third World War. We are ready to meet everyone. The current governor belongs to all of us.