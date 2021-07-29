LAHORE: District court on Thursday handed over Pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA, Nazir Chohan to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on two-day physical remand.

The personnel of FIA produced MPA Nazir Chohan before the court of Judicial Magistrate, Yousuf Abdul Rehman. The district court, on the request of the FIA, approved the physical remand of the lawmaker.

The magistrate has ordered FIA to produce the lawmaker before the court again on July 31.

Chohan was arrested by FIA in a separate case on Wednesday, after bail in earlier case.

The case was registered in the FIA Cyber Crime Unit on the complaint of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar. Javed Butt and Waseem Raja, who are said to be journalists on social media, were also named in the case.

Akbar in his FIR had stated that MPA Nazir Chohan allegedly targeted his religious belief and did a speech on social media to create hate against him.

It is to be noted, Nazir Chohan, was arrested by police on Tuesday in a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint from Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police. Later, a session court in Lahore had granted bail Chohan.