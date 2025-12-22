Dense fog again blanketed plain areas of Punjab including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, forcing closure of various motorway sections due to low visibility.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian Abdul Hakim, Motorway M5 from Multan to Zahir Pir and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

According to the Motorway Police sources, safe travel times in fog are from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway as visibility is from zero to 100 meters.

