Qais Ahmed of the Quetta Gladiators has become the most expensive bowler in Pakistan Super League history (PSL).

Qais Ahmed grabbed two wickets for 77 runs in four overs against Multan Sultans. He also smashed nine sixes and four fours throughout his allotted number of overs.

Anwar Ali of the Multan Sultans claimed one wicket yesterday for 66 runs in 4 overs, making him the second most costly bowler in PSL history.

While he was playing for Quetta last year, Shahid Afridi, who was previously the most expensive bowler in PSL history, let up 67 runs in 4 overs.