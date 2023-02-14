Eoin Morgan, the captain of the England team that won the 2019 World Cup, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday at the age of 36, bringing an end to a career marked by short-form success.

In the 50-over World Cup victory on home soil and at the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings, England was captained by former white-ball skipper Morgan, who retired from international cricket in June.

Morgan led England in 126 one-day internationals and 72 twenty-over matches, winning 118 games overall.