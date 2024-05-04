The unethical mentality of the professionals and the greed of money are ruining people’s lives. Our social structure is going downhill fast.

We are not feeling good about our society. We are not worried about the next generation. We do not worry about how they will fare, or what kind of world we will leave them. Every day when we open the newspaper pages or go through social media, the image of the society that comes before us makes us increasingly anxious. We do not know how we will get out of this, if at all.

Those at the policy-making level of society, those who are politically powerful, need to work on these issues. However, their role has been limited to political and traditional matters. New groups are there; various social and cultural organizations are being born. They appear to say all the nice things and strengthen our hope. However, after a few days, that hope is crushed. Everything continues as it was.

Now it is becoming clear that our literacy rate is increasing, average income is also increasing but we are moving downwards as a people. A major reason for this is that morality has been lost from society. Ethics are not tablets or pills that can be stuffed and swallowed. Ethics and morals are ideological and their transmission takes place through religion.

It is important to promote and expand ethics everywhere, especially religious ethics. Morality is a feeling and thinking power that evaluates the accuracy of human activities. We need to know whether an action is good or bad. Everyone needs to have a perspective and review whether his/her work is benefiting and not harming others. We must cherish the awareness and aspiration that we should not get relief from the misfortune of others. And that tears should not fall in anyone’s eyes because of our work.

Here is another thing to remember. It is not enough to do good work. Rather, to keep society on the right path, one should refrain from doing bad things and prevent others from doing bad things. Even at the policy-making level, Islam teaches us to stand up against wrongdoers. This revolutionary view of Islam is an exception. No other philosophy does the same way that Islam advocates forbidding and abstaining from evil deeds. The Holy Quran urges us to behave well and to protect ourselves from evil for good.

Values are a set of important beliefs and principles. People make various decisions in their lives based on values. Therefore, if one’s values are integrated and positive, surely his life is also positive. Moreover, if the absence of values is in one’s life it will have a bad effect on his life. In addition, a person’s manners and customs depend on values. How clear a person’s mind is; how polluted, prejudiced, and neutral, depends on his values. There is a need to nurture values in both politics and culture.

Values make a person a unique human resource. A person rich in values is more ethical, hardworking, punctual, trustworthy, promising, and transparent in dealings than a person without values. For this reason, such people are more important in the family, and the demand and importance of these people in the office court or at the professional level are also relatively high.

The heartbreaking events that have been happening in recent times have been indicating how much we are losing everything because of a lack of ethics alone. Lives are being lost, buildings are burning, and most importantly, society is rapidly descending into the abyss. Only morality can save us, nothing else.