LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has released a comprehensive report detailing the human and infrastructural losses caused by ongoing monsoon rains across the province.According to the report, monsoon-related incidents have resulted in 103 deaths and 393 injuries across Punjab so far this season. Additionally, 128 houses were damaged, and six livestock animals perished due to the relentless rains.

In the last 24 hours alone, 63 people lost their lives and 290 others were injured. The highest number of fatalities was reported in Lahore (15 deaths), followed by Faisalabad (9), Okara (9), Sahiwal (5), and Pakpattan (3).PDMA spokespersons stated that most of the fatalities were caused by the collapse of old and dilapidated building structures. Citizens are strongly urged to take precautionary measures during the rainy season, especially those residing in structurally weak homes.

Director General PDMA confirmed that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all injured individuals are being provided with top-quality medical care. He also assured that financial compensation will be extended to the families of the deceased in accordance with government policy.The report also warned of continued heavy rainfall across the province on Thursday and highlighted a flood alert due to rising water levels in rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour in Rawalpindi has caused urban flooding and triggered a dangerous rise in water levels in Nullah Leh, prompting authorities to sound flood sirens at Gawalmandi Bridge and place all emergency services on high alert.