Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has made her fans curious by sharing pictures from her birthday party.

The actress hinted at her engagement by sharing pictures from her birthday party on Instagram, as there were some pictures in which the actress was holding a man’s hand while her face was hidden.

In addition, Momina Iqbal had a ring in her hand and she also thanked a special person along with her family for organizing her birthday party.

Is Momina Iqbal Engaged

The actress’s birthday party was held at her residence, which was attended by close relatives, while Momina Iqbal was dressed in a white dress.

She shared the pictures but did not talk much about the special one, which made her fans curious.

Is Momina Iqbal Engaged

Momina Iqbal entered the drama industry since 2018 and has done many dramas so far based on her brilliant talents.