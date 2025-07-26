Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vowed that terrorists associated with Fitna-tul-Hindustan would be eradicated from Balochistan.

Chairing a high-level meeting on law and order with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti in Quetta on Saturday, he vowed to bring all Indian-sponsored terrorists and their facilitators to justice.

He assured that federal government will continue to fully support Balochistan government in the war against terrorism.

Naqvi further stated that terrorists will no longer find any safe shelter, emphasising Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to eradicate terrorism. Terrorists backed by Indian sponsors, as well as their facilitators, would be brought to justice, he vowed.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bugti emphasised that operations against terrorism have been intensified.

He reiterated that all state institutions are working in complete coordination to ensure lasting peace in Balochistan.

“This is not only a fight being waged by the security forces but by the entire nation—and we are determined to restore peace at any cost,” CM Bugti added.

Earlier, the chief minister briefed the meeting on the overall security situation and the ongoing measures to maintain law and order in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi and Sarfraz Bugti agreed to further strengthen ties between the federation and Balochistan on various issues.

The meeting was attended by high‑ranking officials, including the Inspector General of Police, IG FC North, DIG CTD, DIG Special Branch, DG Levies, and senior representatives of the Home Department and other law‑enforcement agencies.