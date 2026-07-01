ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister and Minister for Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Riyadh on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, marking another step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport on Tuesday evening, Naqvi was warmly received by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

The high-level welcome reflects the close and longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, counter-terrorism and law enforcement.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss matters of mutual interest, including strengthening cooperation on internal security, combating narcotics trafficking and expanding institutional collaboration between the two interior ministries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained strong strategic ties for decades, with both countries regularly engaging at the highest levels to deepen cooperation across the political, economic, security and defence sectors.

Naqvi’s visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral coordination and reinforce the longstanding partnership between the two brotherly nations.