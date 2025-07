Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reached Kabul on on-day official visit to Afghanistan.

At the airport, Interim Deputy Interior Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Nabi Omari received Mohsin Naqvi.

During the visit, the Interior Minister will meet his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Naqvi will also hold meetings with other senior officials of the Afghan government as part of the diplomatic engagement.