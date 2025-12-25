Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the life of Quaid-e-Azam was a shining example of supremacy of law and truthfulness.

While paying glowing tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary, Mohsin Naqvi said that Quaid-e-Azam changed the course of history through principled leadership, honesty, and an unmatched struggle.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s life was a clear reflection of respect for the rule of law and integrity. He saluted Quaid-e-Azam’s historic struggle for the political, social, and economic rights of the Muslims of the subcontinent. Through extraordinary hard work and unwavering determination, Quaid-e-Azam transformed the struggle for Pakistan into a well-organized mass movement.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Quaid-e-Azam united Muslims on a single platform and turned the dream of an independent Muslim state into reality. He said that Quaid-e-Azam presented a clear vision of a state founded on law, equality, and religious freedom.

He further said that Quaid-e-Azam strongly emphasized the protection of minority rights. Thanks to Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistanis today breathe freely in an independent homeland, a debt that can never be repaid. Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles teach that the path to progress lies through honesty, self-accountability, and national unity.

The federal minister added that today they renew the pledge to make Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline the core of their lives. He said that sustainable development and prosperity can only be achieved by following Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles.