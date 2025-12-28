Lahore: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi announced the appointment of former captain Wasim Akram as the brand ambassador of HBL PSL.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi said that after the PSL ends, Multan Sultans will be auctioned, PCB will operate Multan Sultans itself in PSL 11, if Ali Tareen is successful in the bid for the new team, he can definitely become the owner of the team.

Mohsin Naqvi said that they are now thinking of starting the PSL from March 23 instead of 26, this decision will be taken in consultation with all the franchises.

Chairman PCB said that Wasim Akram will work for the PSL and will be present during the auction of two teams on January 8. Now all the attention is on the bidding of the two teams on January 8. A lot of interest has been shown from everywhere and I am sure that the teams will be sold at a good price on the bidding day.

Mohsin Naqvi said that 10 parties have qualified for the two new PSL teams, among which an auction will be held in Islamabad on January 8.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he has written a letter to the ICC regarding the inappropriate behavior of Indian players in the Under-19 Asia Cup. If Indian players do not want to shake hands with us, then we are also not interested in shaking hands. The Prime Minister has said that there should be no politics in sports.