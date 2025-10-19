The possibility of removing the captain of the national one-day team, Muhammad Rizwan, from his post has increased.

According to sources, Mike Hesson, the foreign coach of the Pakistan white-ball team, is in favor of assigning the responsibility to another senior player.

Mike Hesson wrote a letter to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to convene an immediate meeting of the Selection Committee and Advisory Committee so that a decision can be made regarding the captain, among other matters.

Sources say that the PCB think tank is in favor of a change in captaincy, and initial consultations have also been held with Shaheen in this regard.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board said that head coach Mike Hesson formally sent a letter to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, recommending that a joint meeting of the Selection Committee and Advisory Committee be called to appoint the captain.

The PCB Chairman approved the proposal and sent the letter to both the committees, after which a joint meeting was called on October 20.

It is expected that the final decision on the national captain for the ODI series against South Africa will be made in the same meeting.