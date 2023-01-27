The third daughter was born on Friday to Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who already has two children.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans made the announcement on Twitter by posting a photo of Rizwan’s little jersey bearing the moniker “Baby Kaptaan.”

Happy new arrival to our Kaptaan’s family, congratulations! The picture had a caption.

“To spread the good news, Rizwan said on Twitter, “The beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW said, if you provide for your daughters and take care of them, you will be with me in Jannah.

“Thank you, Allah,” he said.

The beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW said, if you provide for your daughters & take care of them, you will be with me in Jannah. Alhumdulillah. Allah pak ka behad karam or fazal hai k us ne beti jasi rehmat se nawaza. Allah pak hum sab ko betiyo ka haq ada kerne wala banaye, Ameen. https://t.co/qrFYRwx5K9 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) January 27, 2023

The athlete expressed his thankfulness by claiming that having a daughter was a blessing from Allah.

As soon as the news was announced, supporters and admirers began congratulating the captain of the Multan Sultan on the birth of his daughter.