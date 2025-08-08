Asif Mahmood

Modi Ji, let’s start with a simple truth: Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska are not Pakistani. They are not Kashmiri, not Muslim, and have nothing to do with Pakistan’s government. They are Polish professors — respected academics — whose only “crime” was writing the truth about your occupation of Kashmir.

Piotr Balcerowicz is a Professor of Philosophy and South Asian Studies. Agnieszka Kuszewska is an Associate Professor of Political Science. These are serious scholars, not political activists. They dug into facts, law, and human rights records , and what they found shattered your propaganda.

Their first book, Human Rights Violations in Kashmir, lists what your forces have done in the valley: disappearances, torture, custodial killings, locking people up without trial, silencing journalists. After 5 August 2019, you turned Kashmir into a giant jail with curfews, blackouts, and intimidation.

The second, Law and Conflict Resolution in Kashmir, hits where it hurts. It proves that Kashmir is neither an internal matter nor a bilateral dispute , but it is an internationally recognised dispute. It cites UN resolutions and shows how India has dodged every peace move because a free vote in Kashmir would throw you out.

And yet, you banned both books. Why? Because they match exactly what Pakistan has been saying for 76 years , that your hold on Kashmir is illegal, immoral, and against every principle of international law.

Now you’ve gone and banned 25 books in occupied Kashmir. Not because they spread violence, not because they break the law but because they break your story. You’re afraid that once people read them, the mask will fall.

These Polish books weren’t printed in Pakistan. They weren’t funded by the ISI. They were written in Europe, by people who have nothing to gain from lying about you. And still, you can’t stand them.

For decades, Pakistan has told the world: Kashmir is disputed, its people have the right to decide their own future, and India is an occupying power. Now two neutral academics have written the same thing, and your reaction proves Pakistan right.

A confident leader doesn’t fear books. A guilty one does. By banning these works, you’ve admitted that your occupation can’t survive open debate. You’re not running a democracy in Kashmir; you’re running a military camp with a censorship department.

Modi Ji, you can ban books, jail journalists, and shut the internet but the truth is still out there. And every time you try to hide it, you make it shine brighter.