Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under severe pressure at home and abroad due to his declining reputation after the defeat by Pakistan last year, while personal attacks against him by India will not solve the problem.

Reacting to the Indian misleading propaganda on the social networking website X, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the problem will not be solved by India making personal attacks against me or declaring me mentally unstable.

He said that Modi is under severe pressure at home and abroad due to his declining reputation, especially after the defeat in the war with Pakistan last year, Modi’s reputation cannot be restored by a propaganda campaign against me.

The Defense Minister said that Rahul Gandhi has also raised the same question on the international awards received by Modi, claiming that some of these awards are either artificially created or are part of a self-made publicity campaign.

He said that the purpose of the self-made publicity campaign is to present himself as a world leader, but this has created Modi’s reputation as a global magician.

Khawaja Asif said that the authoritative journal Guardian has also raised questions on the credibility and transparency of Modi’s awards in its report. Modi’s desperate attempts to get such artificial praise and appreciation from abroad are actually a failed attempt to shore up his severely weakened reputation in his own country.