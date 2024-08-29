The continued conflict and turmoil in the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir have had a devastating impact on almost every aspect of life. The UN human rights machinery, global media, and independent civil society organizations have extensively documented India’s use of rape as a weapon of war in the world’s most militarized zone. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (2018 and 2019) reporting sexual violence against women deplored the lack of justice for the victims. Women in IIOJK are possibly the most impacted by the conflict. The Indian forces throughout this conflict have abused the Kashmiri women physically and mentally. India’s agenda of targeting the Kashmiri women reveals a well-crafted strategy and taken on newer dynamics. Targeting women is like targeting the soft belly of the freedom movement and it is sick and unethical. Kashmiri women have been the target in many ways, the latest addition to this being the desire to take them as wives. The recent statements to this effect by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a brainchild of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) aim at changing the demography of IIOJK in addition to striking fear in the hearts of its people. No matter what strategy they adopt, they cannot alter history with their hands already painted red with Kashmiri blood. Kashmiri communities in all parts of the world are more aware than ever before of the Indian malicious designs of suppressing the freedom struggle. Kashmiri women are strong, resilient, and more passionate than ever for freedom but remain the prime soft target to create fear and vulnerability among them. The growing cases of rape, torture, abuse, and illegal detention are ringing the alarm that the world should listen to the grief of the Kashmiri women who are the inevitable victims of the Hindutva philosophy. The Kunan Poshpora mass rape case, Shopian rape case of 2009, etc., are all instances of sexual violence against Kashmiri women where they are being used to suppress the Kashmiri movement because of supposedly supporting armed fighters. As per Kashmir Media Service, the cases of human rights violations in IIOJK reported from Jan 1989 until December 2022 about 11,256 women were molested, and gang-raped, 22,954 women became widows and there were custodial killings of about 7,282. This all reveals not only the evil intent of the BJP government’s mindset but also the heinous atrocities that are being committed against the Kashmiri population in general particularly the Kashmiri women. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, saying the government has failed to take meaningful action against rising crimes targeting women in India. In a post on social media platform X, Kharge highlighted the alarming frequency of violence against women, citing that every hour, 43 crimes are reported, and each day, 22 crimes are registered involving women and vulnerable children from marginalized communities. He emphasized that many incidents go unreported due to fear, intimidation, and societal pressures. Kharge’s remarks come in the wake of public outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and other recent cases of sexual violence across the country. Despite Modi’s frequent public declarations on women’s safety, Kharge argued that these speeches have not translated into effective policy or systemic change. Crimes against women are a serious issue and preventing these crimes is a significant challenge. Yet, despite the rhetoric from the Red Fort, the government’s actions remain superficial. Will painting Beti Bachao on every wall bring about social change or enhance the competency of the Indian law and order system? The international community must take notice of the consequences of Modi’s policy.

