The emphasis on utilizing all available resources for capacity building of law enforcement agencies is both timely and necessary. Pakistan continues to face a complex security environment shaped by terrorism, cybercrime, organized criminal networks and urban policing challenges. In such circumstances, efficiency and professionalism of institutions like the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad Police, Federal Constabulary and cybercrime authorities become critical to maintaining public confidence and ensuring national stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again placed internal security and institutional reform at centre of the national agenda by directing authorities to strengthen the country’s law enforcement apparatus through merit, accountability and modernisation. His remarks during a high-level meeting on law and order situation. The performance of agencies under the Ministry of Interior reflect the growing realisation that Pakistan’s security challenges can no longer be addressed through outdated systems or fragmented institutional responses.

One of the most significant aspects of the Prime Minister’s directives was to call for a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption within law enforcement institutions. Corruption within investigative and policing agencies weakens the rule of law, undermines public trust and creates space for criminal elements to exploit institutional weaknesses. Any meaningful reform in security sector must therefore begin with internal accountability and transparent oversight mechanisms. Equally important is the Prime Minister’s instruction to ensure merit-based recruitment across all institutions under the Ministry of Interior, including the FIA. Meritocracy remains one of most pressing governance challenges in Pakistan. Political influence, favoritism and irregular appointments have historically damaged institutional performance. A transparent recruitment process based on competence, integrity can help create professional institutions capable of responding effectively to modern security threats.

The Prime Minister’s focus on modern training, advanced technology and professional expertise also reflects an evolving understanding of contemporary security realities. Traditional policing methods are no longer sufficient in an era where cybercrime, digital fraud, online extremism and transnational criminal activities are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Law enforcement agencies must therefore be equipped not only with modern weapons and surveillance systems but also with technical expertise, digital investigative tools and intelligence coordination mechanisms.

The briefing regarding the under-construction Islamabad prison becoming operational by September this year is another important development. Pakistan’s prison system has long suffered from overcrowding, poor infrastructure, and limited rehabilitation facilities. Expanding correctional infrastructure, while also improving prison management standards, is essential for an effective criminal justice system.

At the same time, institutional reforms must go beyond infrastructure and equipment. Sustainable improvement requires coordination among federal and provincial agencies, judicial efficiency, legal reforms and community engagement. Security cannot rely solely on force; it also depends on public trust, transparency, and responsive governance. The government’s renewed focus on strengthening institutions under the Interior Ministry sends a positive signal at a time when Pakistan seeks both economic recovery and social stability. Investors, businesses, and citizens all require an environment where law and order are maintained effectively and fairly.

The challenge now lies not in announcements, but in implementation. If the directives issued at this meeting are followed with consistency, transparency, and political will, Pakistan can move closer toward building modern, professional and accountable law enforcement institutions capable of protecting both the state and its citizens.