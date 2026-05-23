A heartwarming graduation ceremony was held for the Early Years students of Westminster International School at Raiha Cine Gold, Bahria Phase 7, where young graduates marked an important milestone in their academic journey.

The event brought together students, parents, relatives, teachers and school administration to celebrate the achievements and development of the young learners throughout the academic year. Director Daniyal Chaudhary attended the ceremony alongside proud families and guests.

The ceremony featured student performances, emotional video presentations and speeches highlighting the children’s progress, creativity and confidence. Diplomas were awarded to the graduates as they prepared to enter the next phase of their education.

Several emotional moments during the event moved parents and attendees, who applauded the remarkable growth and accomplishments of the students.

Addressing the gathering, Director Daniyal Chaudhary appreciated the dedication of the students and acknowledged the vital role of parents and teachers in nurturing curiosity, confidence and a lifelong passion for learning.

The graduation ceremony concluded on a celebratory note, leaving lasting memories for students, families and the Westminster International School community.