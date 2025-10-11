A modern computerized oxygen supply system has been inaugurated at Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to the details, under the modern computerized oxygen supply system at Civil Hospital Karachi, oxygen supply will be centrally controlled in forty wards of all five buildings.

A separate control lock has been installed outside each ward, so that in an emergency, the supply of one ward does not affect other wards. This is the first hospital in Sindh where such a system has been introduced.

An inauguration ceremony of the oxygen supply upgradation project was held at Civil Hospital Karachi, in which PPP leaders Senator Waqar Mehdi, Javed Nagori and the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Bukhari participated.

Senator Waqar Mehdi inaugurated the project by cutting the ribbon. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that the problem of oxygen supply in the Civil Hospital had been facing for a long time, which has now been resolved through a modern computerized system.

He said that oxygen will be supplied to forty wards of all five buildings through a modern system, which can be controlled centrally. He said that this is the only hospital in Sindh where this type of facility has been provided. The Civil Hospital team is serving humanity and providing the best facilities to the patients of Sindh and Balochistan.

Waqar Mehdi said that if those who ask what work Sindh has done, I can show them not seventeen but seventeen hundred projects. The PPP government has always believed in public service, we believe in lighting the hearth, not extinguishing it.

He added that the fees charged in any way in government hospitals are being reviewed. Medicines and tests are being provided free of cost in Civil, Jinnah or any government hospital.

MS Civil Hospital Dr. Khalid Bukhari said that the oxygen upgradation project has cost four to five crore rupees with the cooperation of the Sindh government and the health department. More development projects are also under completion, including the construction of a new tower and an emergency block. He said that the Sindh Health Minister’s special attention is focused on the Civil Hospital.