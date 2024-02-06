Mirpur Khas Tigers won the first edition of Sindh Premier League.

In the final, Mirpur Khas Tigers defeated Hyderabad Bahadurs by 79 runs.

In the final played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Mirpur Khas Tigers scored 175 runs for 7 wickets while batting first.

Haseebullah scored 44 and captain Umar Amin scored 32 runs, Faizan dismissed two players.

In reply, the Hyderabad Bahadur team was bowled out for 96 runs in the 13th over, Sajjad was the leading scorer with 26 runs.

Osman Tariq took 5 wickets for only 16 runs while bowling brilliantly, Yaqub took three wickets for 25 runs.