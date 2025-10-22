The Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani convened an interactive session, as continuation of series of engagements with the leading representatives of Pakistan’s business community, under the auspices of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The interactive session was attended by Presidents and representatives of FPCCI, OICCI, APTMA, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sarhad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Haripur Chambers of Commerce & Industries, while representatives from SIFC, FBR, Ministries of Commerce, Industries, Petroleum and Power were also present.

The interaction provided a platform for constructive engagement on constraints, challenges and policy issues hindering development / growth of businesses in Pakistan, with an aim to improve national economic landscape.

The Minister reaffirmed the Govt’s unwavering commitment towards fostering a conducive business environment through transparency, continuity of policies and facilitation of private sector growth. The interaction underscored the Government’s broader vision of an inclusive, export-driven, and resilient economy built on robust public–private partnership and sustainable development.

Participants lauded the proactive and solution-oriented role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in easing business operations and fostering investor confidence. The Business Community appreciated the government’s inclusive approach and continuation of constructive engagements to further strengthen public–private collaboration and accelerate economic progress.

Business community also voiced their concerns over challenges in ease of doing business in Pakistan. The Minister acknowledged these challenges and directed the concerned ministries and departments to undertake coordinated measures for swift and effective resolution, ensuring a more conducive and competitive business environment. The Minister also reviewed the implementation of decisions taken during last meeting with business community, while distinct next steps were agreed upon for effective resolution of issues raised during today’s meeting.