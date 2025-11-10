Lahore: Head coach Mike Hesson has given a vote of confidence to Babar Azam, he has expressed hope for big scores soon from the former captain.

Mike Hesson clarified that Babar Azam is a technically strong batsman, there is no deficiency in his game, he is playing the ball with good pace and the right style, although his score was low against South Africa in the last ODI series.

Mike Hesson said that Babar’s form was temporary and he is close to a big score, I was very happy with his game, although he did not score big scores, but his way of playing, shooting in the gap and playing the game in a positive way was really good, he has also shown good play in T20 and here too he has taken good starts, he has coped with the pressure well, especially when Pakistan lost the early wicket.

According to Hesson, Babar should not worry too much about converting every start into big runs, but his focus should be only on his batting rhythm and making the right decisions. In the first match, the ball was at a low height and Babar suffered from it. In the third match, he withstood the pressure, played well but unfortunately got run out. He is in such form that he will soon turn these good starts into big scores.

It should be noted that Babar Azam scored a total of 45 runs in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa, his average was 15 and his strike rate was 78.94. Pakistan won the ODI series against South Africa for the first time in their country.

Babar Azam will play against Sri Lanka in the next three-match ODI series, which will start from November 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.