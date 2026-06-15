A new study has revealed that a drug used for migraines may increase the risk of miscarriage in the early months of pregnancy.

These drugs, called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies, are given in the form of injections and have been shown to be effective in preventing attacks in about 50 percent of migraine patients. That is why some experts have also called them a ‘wonder drug’.

However, according to a new study recently presented at the annual meeting of the American Headache Society, if these drugs are used in the early stages of pregnancy, the risk of miscarriage may increase by 45 percent.

The study examined data from 7,119 women aged 15 to 45 and their 7,579 pregnancies. All the women had been diagnosed with migraine before pregnancy.

The researchers divided the women into three groups: those who were using CGRP monoclonal antibody injections, those who were using propranolol, and those who were not using any medication.

The results showed that the rate of pregnancy loss was higher in women using CGRP drugs during the 8th to 12th week of pregnancy than in the other groups.

According to the data, the rate of pregnancy loss was about 2 percent in women using propranolol alone, while the rate reached 5 percent in women using CGRP drugs.