ISLAMABAD:Extremely dejected to learn that the heavy monsoon rain claimed the lives of hundreds of my dear Pakistani brothers and sisters and injured many more people in different regions. May Allah Almighty bestows blessings to the soul of the demised and place them in jannah. My heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan especially those families who lost loved ones.

We pray for the safe and swift recovery of the injured. Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any assistance to the government and people of the brotherly and neighborly country of Pakistan. Our Hearts and Souls are with our brothers and sisters in this time of grief…