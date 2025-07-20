Daily The Patriot

National

Message of H.E. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Honorable Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: July 20, 2025 | Updated 19 minutes ago

Link copied!
Message of H.E. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Honorable Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:Extremely dejected to learn that the heavy monsoon rain claimed the lives of hundreds of my dear Pakistani brothers and sisters and injured many more people in different regions. May Allah Almighty bestows blessings to the soul of the demised and place them in jannah. My heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan especially those families who lost loved ones.
We pray for the safe and swift recovery of the injured. Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any assistance to the government and people of the brotherly and neighborly country of Pakistan. Our Hearts and Souls are with our brothers and sisters in this time of grief…

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National

Message of H.E. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Honorable Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

Published: July 20, 2025 | Updated 19 minutes ago

Link copied!
Message of H.E. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Honorable Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:Extremely dejected to learn that the heavy monsoon rain claimed the lives of hundreds of my dear Pakistani brothers and sisters and injured many more people in different regions. May Allah Almighty bestows blessings to the soul of the demised and place them in jannah. My heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan especially those families who lost loved ones.
We pray for the safe and swift recovery of the injured. Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any assistance to the government and people of the brotherly and neighborly country of Pakistan. Our Hearts and Souls are with our brothers and sisters in this time of grief…

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *