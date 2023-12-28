In response to Australia’s 318 runs on the third day of the Melbourne Test, the Green Caps were bowled out for 264 runs, but as soon as Australia started the second innings, Shaheen pounced on them.

At the start of the third day, Pakistani batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Aamir Jamal started the game with 194 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 42 runs off 51 balls and returned to the pavilion after being caught out by Warner off Cummins, after which Shaheen Afridi 21, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza could only add 2 runs each to the score while Amir Jamal 80. He remained not out by scoring 33 runs off the balls.

When Australia started their second innings, the Shaheens attacked them, on the second ball of the innings, Shaheen walked Usman Khawaja while also dismissed Labushin before lunch.

Mir Hamza took 2 catches off 2 balls in which he guided dangerous batsmen David Warner and Travis Head to the pavilion.

On the second day of the match, Abdullah Shafiq and Imam ul Haq opened the innings for Pakistan but Imam ul Haq was caught off Nathan Lyon after scoring 10 runs, Abdullah Shafiq and Shaan Masood showed responsible batting. Abdullah Shafiq got out after scoring 62 runs when the team scored 124 runs.

Babar Azam was also clean bowled by Pete Cummins for just one run, Shaun Masood was also caught trying to hit Nathan Lyon for a six on 54 runs while Saud Shakeel played an innings of 9 runs.

Salman Ali Agha was caught behind the wickets off Pat Cummins after scoring 5 runs. When the second day’s play ended, Pakistan had scored 194 runs for the loss of 6 wickets, Muhammad Rizwan was at the wicket with 29 runs, and Aamir Jamal with 2 runs.

Australia’s first innings

In the first session of the second day of the Melbourne Test, the Pakistani pacers dominated and the fast bowlers sent 7 Australian players to the pavilion, the entire Australian team was bowled out for 318 runs.

On the second day of the Melbourne Test, Pakistan scored 194 for 6 in the first innings

On behalf of Pakistan, Aamir Jamal dismissed 3 players while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mir Hamza, and Hasan Ali got two wickets each, one player was dismissed by Salman Ali Agha.

At the end of the first day’s play in the second match of the 3-match Test series, Australia scored 187 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

In the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia being played in Melbourne, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field.

In the first session of the match, Australia scored 90 runs for one wicket till the lunch break, but David Warner scored 38 runs and was caught out by Salman Ali Agha.

When the second session started, Usman Khawaja scored 42 runs and fell victim to Hasan Ali while Australia’s third wicket fell for 154 runs and Amir Jamal sent Steve Smith to the pavilion for 26 runs.

Meanwhile, it rained in Melbourne and the match had to be stopped for some time, but due to rain, 66 overs were played on the first day.