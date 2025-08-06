The Chargé d’Affaires ad interim (CDA) of Tajikistan in Islamabad Mr. Saidjon Shafizoda met with the Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture of Pakistan H.E.Mr. Asad Rehman Gilani.

During the meeting, issues of development and strengthening of friendly and brotherly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues related to the expansion of cultural cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, including the holding of national cultural days in the two countries, books and fine arts exhibitions, theatre, food and film festivals, as well as a number of cultural events. The parties considered the holding of the days of Tajikistan culture in Pakistan as a factor in strengthening the bonds of friendship.

The parties also had a fruitful discussion on other issues of interest.