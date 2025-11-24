The meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva has been very productive.

According to media reports, a White House spokesman has said that the delegations of both countries have agreed to maintain Ukraine’s sovereignty in the peace agreement with Russia.

The White House spokesman said that in the meeting, the delegations highlighted a shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace, and the negotiators have developed a new and improved peace framework.

The spokesman said that the negotiators reaffirmed that any future agreement will fully maintain Ukraine’s sovereignty, while Ukraine and the US agreed to continue working more intensively on joint proposals in the coming days.

On the other hand, Marco Rubio said that the final agreement must be approved by the presidents. There are a few issues that need to be resolved before the Kremlin is included.