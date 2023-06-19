Islamabad – A delegation comprising media representatives affiliated with print, electronic, and digital media, as well as students from various universities, Women Media center (WMC) ambassadors, visited the Central Police Office Islamabad, Safe City, and Citizen Facilitation Center in Islamabad. The delegation was briefed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, DIG Safe City, and other relevant officers.

During the visit, the delegation was informed by Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, that the Islamabad Police is making every possible effort to ensure the safety and well-being of the city residents. The police are making the most of all available tools to fully digitize public transactions with the main goal of giving Islamabad residents prompt legal aid. In this regard, several initiatives have been made.

During the briefing, the group asked a number of queries, to which the IGP Islamabad gave in-depth responses. In this digital age, he claimed, young people are the actual asset of the country, thus it is essential that they speak up in opposition to propaganda. The nation’s dignity and advancement ought to be fueled by the youth. He further said that, our military forces, law enforcement organizations, especially the police, made sacrifices to establish the peace and security in the nation. Our martyrs and heroes gave their lives in defense of our cherished country, and this is recognized and respected.

The IGP Islamabad further stated that for the past 23 years, the Islamabad Police Headquarters has been organizing a Summer Camp in which children of Islamabad residents, without any discrimination, participate. The camp provides training in disciplines such as gymnastics, swimming, horse riding, and other extra-curricular activities under the guidance of experienced instructors from the Islamabad Police. The team also paid a visit to the Safe City during this time, where DIG Safe City Shoaib Janbaz and SSP Safe City Shahzada Umar gave them an overview on the project’s progress. The group was given a tour of many departments, including the Monitoring Desk and e-Challan, among other important areas.

Shoaib Janbaz, DIG Safe City, stated that there are presently 2,500 active cameras in the Safe City. The number of cameras will be increased once the Ministry of Interior approves a proposal aimed at improving control over crime and other related problems. SSP Safe City Shahzada Umar provided an overview of the performance of each Safe City department at the multi-media briefing. According to him, Safe City’s PC-1 was authorized in 2014, and once Nadra’s contract expired in 2019, Islamabad Police assumed administration of Safe City.Significant progress has been achieved since then, and fresh developments are made every day. Thousands of offenders are included in Safe City Islamabad’s database, and a Swiss technology will make it easier to digitize criminal records.

The group also went to the Citizen Facilitation Centre, where the Islamabad Police offers citizens of the city urgent services every day.