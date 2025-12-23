Lahore: Mary Nawaz’s strong reaction to the suspension of the Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance by the court came to light, in which she said that this decision will benefit the land mafia.

Reacting to the suspension of the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property (Immovable) Act 2025, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her statement that the government has set a limit for settling land and property cases that have been going on for years and generations in 90 days for the first time.

She said that we have made a law to help millions of people of Punjab who have been persecuted for years and decades. The elected provincial assembly of the people made this law so that the people could be saved from the clutches of the powerful land mafia. This law gave the people the power to protect their legal land and property for the first time, for which a law based on evidence was prepared.